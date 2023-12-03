For the third consecutive year, Chicago ranks first on the list of the 50 Cities with the Most Bed Bug Infestations in USA, developed by the Orkin company. This ranking is based on data from treatments carried out by the company from December 2021 to November 2022.

The list is based on treatment data in metropolitan areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022, including residential and commercial treatments.

The 5 cities with the most bed bug infestations in the United States

Chicago NY Philadelphia Cleveland-Akron, OH The Angels

Bed bugs are a global problem to which we are all exposed

How to detect the presence of bed bugs at home



To identify the presence of bed bugs in your home, you should take into account some signs, according to Orkin herself:

bite marks: bites, generally aligned and similar to those of mosquitoes, are one of the first signs. Stains on beds: the appearance of red or dark spots on beds can signal the presence of bed bugs Insect remains: the presence of remains of the insect in different stages of development. Musty smell: In infested areas, a musty odor may occur. See also Compiled an alternative list of the best video games of all time

Various factors contribute to the proliferation of these insects. The increase in temperatures, especially in temperate zones, has favored its development and reproduction. Furthermore, the resistance to chemical products used for their control and the increase in people’s mobility, which facilitates the transfer of bed bugs in luggage, make it a multifactorial problem.