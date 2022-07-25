This is not the first time that university students hire Brazilians, as they have had others in their ranks who have left a great mark, although only in the last two years have they also signed Diogo de Oliveira, Higor Meritao Y Jose Rogeriro.

Here are the five best that have passed through National University:

Leandro Augusto, from @clubleonfc, in 2001 reinforces Pumas of the UNAM. He would write a success story as an offensive midfielder for 10 years at the National University Club. 🏆🏆 Two-time champion 2004

🏆 Champion of Champions´03-04

🏆 Closing’09

🏆 Closing '11 🏆TSB 2004

The central steering wheel was also awarded a Champion of Champions and the Santiago Bernabeu Trophy that they beat the real Madrid.

After beginning his career in Brazil, Leander arrived at Mexican soccer with Lion and after a year, he came to Cougars to stay for ten years from 2001 to 2011 and live a last stage in 2014.

His good performances with the auriazules made him reach the Mexican team.

The last 'Jet' that Pumas had on the left wing, fast and unbalanced; Ailton DaSilva. 🇧🇷 🏆 Closing 2004

🏆 Champion of Champions 03-04

🏆 Opening 2004

🏆🥇 Santiago Bernabeu Trophy 🥈 Runner-up of C. Sudamericana 2005

🥈 2005 CONCACAF runner-up

Thanks to his skill and technique, as well as speed and dribbling, he became one of the great idols of the fans, making the phrase unforgettable ‘Kitty or Mothers’ towards the owner of Chivas, Jorge Vergara.

After passing through Brazil and Venezuela, Ailton was brought to Mexico by Atlaslater passing through León until putting on the auriazul jacket in 2002, leaving in 2006 and living a last stage in 2007.

Ricardo Ferretti has been a winner in Mexico, in the last 4 decades he has achieved league titles. As a player

– Cougars 80-81 and 90-91 as DT

– Chivas 97

– Cougars 09

– Tigers (11,15,16,17,19) Success is not a coincidence, it's called work and Tuca continues to do it

The helmsman raised five titles: Season 1980-81 and 1990-91 (where he achieved the famous ‘Tucazo’ in view of America), CONCACAF Champions Cup 1980 and 1982, Inter-American Cup 1981.

Already in his stage as coach he led the team to win the Clausura 2009.

Evanivaldo Castro "cabinho" the goal king of Mexican soccer with 312 goals. Eight scoring championships (four with the Pumas) and champion in 76-77 with our Auriazul team.

His experience with the Auriazules was from 1974 to 1979, where he won a League title in the 1976-77 season, as well as a Mexico Cup 1974-75.

After defending to death the Cougarsdefended the cause of Lion Y atlanteanshining again.

In fact, spencer He was the first Brazilian to obtain his freedom pass or be the owner of his letter as a professional soccer player in 1969 after disputing it with the Cruzeiro due to non-payment.

After just two years with Cougarswas sent to tecosthen to atlantean and ended his career with Toluca.