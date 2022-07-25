Pumas has caused a great sensation in Liga MX after announcing the Brazilian side Daniel Alves as his new reinforcement for the 2022 Opening Tournament, since his successful career and international recognition make him an interesting bet.
This is not the first time that university students hire Brazilians, as they have had others in their ranks who have left a great mark, although only in the last two years have they also signed Diogo de Oliveira, Higor Meritao Y Jose Rogeriro.
Here are the five best that have passed through National University:
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The Brazilian became a legend and figure of the team because he was captain, participating in the conquest of the two-time champion of MX League of 2004, apart from raising another two in 2009 and 2011.
The central steering wheel was also awarded a Champion of Champions and the Santiago Bernabeu Trophy that they beat the real Madrid.
After beginning his career in Brazil, Leander arrived at Mexican soccer with Lion and after a year, he came to Cougars to stay for ten years from 2001 to 2011 and live a last stage in 2014.
His good performances with the auriazules made him reach the Mexican team.
The striker was also part of the successful period at Universidad Nacional under the management of coach Hugo Sanchezhoisting three titles.
Thanks to his skill and technique, as well as speed and dribbling, he became one of the great idols of the fans, making the phrase unforgettable ‘Kitty or Mothers’ towards the owner of Chivas, Jorge Vergara.
After passing through Brazil and Venezuela, Ailton was brought to Mexico by Atlaslater passing through León until putting on the auriazul jacket in 2002, leaving in 2006 and living a last stage in 2007.
The tuka he left his mark both as a player and strategist, winning titles.
His first experience in Mexico was with the Rojinegros del Atlas in 1977 and a year later he went to Cougarsplaying until 1985 and returning for the last time in 1990 to say goodbye to the courts.
The helmsman raised five titles: Season 1980-81 and 1990-91 (where he achieved the famous ‘Tucazo’ in view of America), CONCACAF Champions Cup 1980 and 1982, Inter-American Cup 1981.
Already in his stage as coach he led the team to win the Clausura 2009.
The top scorer in the history of the MX League became a legend and figure of the UNAMafter 151 goals and four scoring titles.
His experience with the Auriazules was from 1974 to 1979, where he won a League title in the 1976-77 season, as well as a Mexico Cup 1974-75.
After defending to death the Cougarsdefended the cause of Lion Y atlanteanshining again.
For 1974, the midfielder rejected the Latium from Italy and to River Plate of Argentina to put on the shirt of National University beside Cabinho.
The South American quickly stood out thanks to his quality, being essential to lift the Mexico Cup in 1975.
In fact, spencer He was the first Brazilian to obtain his freedom pass or be the owner of his letter as a professional soccer player in 1969 after disputing it with the Cruzeiro due to non-payment.
After just two years with Cougarswas sent to tecosthen to atlantean and ended his career with Toluca.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Brazilian #players #passed #Pumas
Leave a Reply