Razgatlioglu reigned supreme in Donington in mid-July, in a clean sweep taking Race 1, Superpole Race and Race 2. Still, Kawasaki had something to celebrate as Rea and Lowes finished on the podium with podium finishes for Rea and Lowes. .

With 993 wins, Ducati’s record is not yet in sight, but Kawasaki has been the most successful brand in the championship in recent years. It all started in 1988. Adrien Morillas achieved a first podium at the Hungaroring that year. In 1990, wild card rider Doug Chandler signed the legendary Muzzy Kawasaki for the first-ever win.

However, it was in 1993 that Scott Russell would give the Japanese brand its iconic status. He then took the title with five victories … after which the next title would take twenty years. Other legendary names such as Anthony Gobert, Simon Crafar, Akira Yanagawa and Gregorio Lavilla still secured a number of podium places, but it was not until 2006 that Chris Walker took another victory on a wet Assen from last place.

The real glory period only started when Tom Sykes joined in 2010, with a first win in 2011 and stranded in 2012 by half a point of the title. In 2013, Sykes took the 200th podium for Kawasaki and the title. With 34 wins and 107 podium finishes, Sykes would become a true Kawasaki legend.

And then came Jonathan Rea… The Briton won straight away on his Phillip Island debut and then dominated the entire 2015 season. Rea gave Kawasaki the 250th podium finish and took the title in 2016 and 2017. In 2018, Rea surpassed Carl Fogarty’s record number of victories to take his fourth world title. In 2019, despite the initial dominance of Ducati and Alvaro Bautista, he made up for a 63-point deficit to take the fifth consecutive title.

In 2020, Rea made further history and took his sixth title in a row in Estoril. And while a certain Razgatlioglu impressively took the title in 2021, Rea kept fighting until the end. None other than Rea deserved to give the Greens that 500th podium. And he’s clearly hungry for more now that he’s signed for another two years.