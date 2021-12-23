Soccer is a team sport, but on many occasions, especially in the elite, it is the footballers with their individual performance who manage to tip the balance in a match that a priori may be even, in favor of their team. Those players who are capable of doing this on a regular basis are the ones that we can consider the best, because that is where the real difficulty lies, almost always playing football well.
In 90min we want to recognize these players, and in this thread we are going to talk about the 5 best offensive midfielders in the world in 2021, taking into account very clear statistics.
To measure this performance, the performances of the players in their club and with their national team will be taken into account.
All statistics are provided by StatsPerform for the period from January 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021 (including national and continental cup competitions).
These are the statistics of the City midfielder:
Played games: 47
Minutes played: 3706
Goals: 9
Assists: 11
Opportunities Created: 51
Shots: 54
Shots on target: 25
Shot Conversion Rate: 17.7
Minutes per goal: 412
After having lost some prominence last season after the emergence of Foden and the good work of Mahrez, this season Bernardo Silva has returned to his best level practicing a game at the height of the best. That good football has led him to have these fantastic statistics, averaging a production of goals within the reach of few. This summer it was rumored that he could leave, but it is very likely that Manchester City have changed their minds.
These are the numbers of the Brazilian from PSG:
Games played: 33
Minutes played: 2556
Goals: 11
Assists: 8
Opportunities Created: 80
Shooting: 90
Shots On Target: 30
Shot Conversion Rate: 12.2
Minutes per goal: 232
Neymar has lived one of his best years with PSG on an individual level, as they have respected his injuries, but unfortunately it has not materialized in titles. Nor could he win in the final of the Copa América with Brazil, although the carioca had a great performance. This season he has set the goal of winning everything, and together with Messi, they can form a lethal duo.
These are the statistics of the Manchester United player:
Played games: 54
Minutes played: 4328
Goals: 18
Assists: 17
Opportunities Created: 129
Shots: 150
Shots on target: 53
Shot Conversion Rate: 12.0%
Minutes per goal: 240
The irruption of Bruno Fernandes in the Premier, and in Manchester in particular, is one of the most spectacular that has been seen. Last season he was the soul of the team and in this he found the ideal playmate in Cristiano Ronaldo. His number of goals and assists place him on a more than deserved podium just below the two monsters that we will now comment on.
These are the statistics of the German:
Played games: 45
Minutes played: 3594
Goals: 12
Assists: 23
Opportunities Created: 124
Shots: 70
Shots on target: 29
Shot Conversion Rate: 17.1%
Minutes per goal: 300
The Bayern player has managed to transform himself into a footballer capable of playing behind a striker and his performance could not be better. His number of goals is still very large, but above all Müller stands out for having managed to be a creator of chances, as the numbers reflect. It is a gift to be able to enjoy Müller in this position, so we hope that he will still continue to be in the elite for many years.
The Belgian has these numbers in 2021:
Played games: 54
Minutes played: 4328
Goals: 18
Assists: 17
Opportunities Created: 129
Shots: 150
Shots on target: 53
Shot Conversion Rate: 12.0%
Minutes per goal: 240
Without a doubt, his talent is only overshadowed by his ability to generate goals. De Bruyne is the total footballer, a whole machine to create chances, define, recover balls and combine with a lot of criticism. He is the engine of his team and he knows it, thanks to a concrete analysis of his statistics, he managed to get City to make him an irrefutable offer of renewal, since there is no other player like him.
