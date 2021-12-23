Tired of hearing a player is ‘World Class’ after 2 decent games? ? Or people comparing a stat-padder to a Legend? ? Starting from next week, we will reveal all, using our trusted algorithm. Who do ??? think is’ ????? ????? ‘? Welcome To World Class | # W2WC21 pic.twitter.com/is6utM6Prg – 90min (@ 90min_Football) December 10, 2021

Played games: 47



Minutes played: 3706



Goals: 9



Assists: 11



Opportunities Created: 51



Shots: 54



Shots on target: 25



Shot Conversion Rate: 17.7



Minutes per goal: 412

After having lost some prominence last season after the emergence of Foden and the good work of Mahrez, this season Bernardo Silva has returned to his best level practicing a game at the height of the best. That good football has led him to have these fantastic statistics, averaging a production of goals within the reach of few. This summer it was rumored that he could leave, but it is very likely that Manchester City have changed their minds.

Neymar has lived one of his best years with PSG on an individual level, as they have respected his injuries, but unfortunately it has not materialized in titles. Nor could he win in the final of the Copa América with Brazil, although the carioca had a great performance. This season he has set the goal of winning everything, and together with Messi, they can form a lethal duo.

Played games: 54



Minutes played: 4328



Goals: 18



Assists: 17



Opportunities Created: 129



Shots: 150



Shots on target: 53



Shot Conversion Rate: 12.0%



Minutes per goal: 240

The irruption of Bruno Fernandes in the Premier, and in Manchester in particular, is one of the most spectacular that has been seen. Last season he was the soul of the team and in this he found the ideal playmate in Cristiano Ronaldo. His number of goals and assists place him on a more than deserved podium just below the two monsters that we will now comment on.

Played games: 45



Minutes played: 3594



Goals: 12



Assists: 23



Opportunities Created: 124



Shots: 70



Shots on target: 29



Shot Conversion Rate: 17.1%



Minutes per goal: 300

The Bayern player has managed to transform himself into a footballer capable of playing behind a striker and his performance could not be better. His number of goals is still very large, but above all Müller stands out for having managed to be a creator of chances, as the numbers reflect. It is a gift to be able to enjoy Müller in this position, so we hope that he will still continue to be in the elite for many years.

Without a doubt, his talent is only overshadowed by his ability to generate goals. De Bruyne is the total footballer, a whole machine to create chances, define, recover balls and combine with a lot of criticism. He is the engine of his team and he knows it, thanks to a concrete analysis of his statistics, he managed to get City to make him an irrefutable offer of renewal, since there is no other player like him.