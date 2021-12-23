A question is current in Cagliari, never as in these hours. The question: the third Uruguayan of the company, aka Nahitan Nandez, what will he do? Meanwhile, he returned home for the holidays and will return to Sardinia for the shooting on December 28th. The idea is to follow Caceres and Godin, destined to say goodbye in the coming days, but it has been his will since last August. Now it will be necessary to understand what Giulini thinks about it, who perhaps has guessed how complicated it is to keep people with their heads elsewhere. Nandez and not only because there are those who are working for the future: that of Davide Frattesi is an intriguing name on the Inter list, the other big names like it and Roma remain at the window.