Starting next Monday through the internet and in the coming weeks in pharmaceutical companies in the United States Opill will be available, he first contraceptive sold without a prescriptionapproved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The medicine market will have a big change with the emergence of Opill, which according to the company will reach different stores in the coming weeks. In order to know the medicine, there are four keys to understanding the impact it will have on a large scale.

First of all, the over the counter medication will be available in three different alternatives: one treatment box for one month (valued at US$19.99), one treatment box for three months (costing US$49.99) and a box for six months (worth US$89.99). For online purchases, the contraceptive It will arrive in one or two days in boxes without printed logos or brandsto protect user privacy.

Used decades ago, The medication contains progestin, a synthetic hormone that mimics progesterone and it is also used to prevent endometrial hyperplasia from unopposed estrogen in hormone replacement therapy. On the other hand, it is necessary to understand how the mini-pill works, which will be available starting next Monday.

Opill will be the first over-the-counter contraceptive on the pharmaceutical market. Photo:Getty Images Share

According to the pharmaceutical company that manufactures it, Perrigo, the medication works by thickening the mucosa of the cervixwhich makes it difficult for sperm to enter the uterus and continue with fertilization.

In announcing the arrival of the drug on the market, Perrigo announced that it will implement programs so that people with limited resources can acquire it at a lower price, or even free, as stated Univision.

How do you take the over-the-counter contraceptive that will go on sale in the United States?

In that way, Perrigo emphasizes that it should not be used as emergency contraceptionbut after taking the first pill, forty-eight hours must pass until the conditions are created in the body to avoid pregnancy.

In that sense, the FDA assures that, taken correctly, Opill is up to 98 percent effective in preventing pregnancyalthough it warns that it is advisable to use additional methods to avoid pregnancy, due to the risks that may occur if the woman forgets to take the contraceptive.