Söder hopes to gain trade contacts and nice photos from his trip to China – he is following in the CSU footsteps of Franz Josef Strauss.

Munich – Markus Söder wants to meet pandas and prime ministers in China. On a multi-day trip to Beijing and Sichuan province, the CSU boss primarily wants to maintain economic relations with Bavaria's most important trading partner.

This is a “very, very important trip,” said Söder in advance. “Especially in times when the German economy and the Bavarian economy need all the support, we are happy to continue to open doors.” Bavaria's Prime Minister wants to visit China, among others, the three partner communities of his state, the Chinese head of government Li Qiang and Meet Trade Minister Wang Wentao.

Söder wants “real politics instead of moral politics” with regard to China’s human rights violations

SPD parliamentary group leader Florian von Brunn had already demanded in advance: “I expect Mr. Söder to raise the massive human rights violations in China in the appropriate context and not politely ignore the dictator.” But economic relations are clear during Söder’s visit to China Priority, he made that clear in advance. Because: China is Bavaria's most important trading partner, with a trade volume of a good 53 billion euros in 2023. Exports to China more than 17 billion euros, imports from China almost 36 billion euros.

“We will of course address all the things that need to be addressed, but differently than others.” He said in advance that it was “not about snubbing.” He recognizes the political challenges with China, but relies on “real politics instead of moral politics”. He is following in the CSU footsteps of Franz Josef Strauss, who visited “Great Chairman” Mao Tsetung in 1975 and thereby cemented Bavaria’s relations with the Middle Kingdom.

Söder meets Chinese trade minister and head of government

The Free State has maintained these relationships ever since. Söder wants to expand this further with his trip. The political highlight is a reception with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in Beijing – the conversation is planned at the end of Söder's trip on Wednesday. First, Söder meets Governor Huang Qiang in Sichuan, Bavaria's third Chinese partner province, which is famous, among other things, for its panda bears, which is why Söder keeps talking about “panda diplomacy.

A meeting with Chinese Trade Minister Wang Wentao is scheduled to take place in Beijing on Tuesday. The meeting with Prime Minister Li Qiang is scheduled for Wednesday. He will be accompanied, among others, by State Chancellor Florian Herrmann and Science Minister Markus Blume (both CSU). The return flight is planned for Thursday.

Pandas, ministers and the wall: Söder is also looking for nice PR photos in China

With Söder, the media-effective photos are never missing. This is also the case with its relationship with China. He had already received China's Prime Minister Li Qiang in Bavaria last year and gave him a pompous reception at the Munich Residence with mountain riflemen, costumers and a festive dinner.

In addition to the political discussions and meetings with company representatives, the Prime Minister in China also wants to visit the Forbidden City and the Great Wall of China. Söder also wants to visit the panda breeding station in Chengdu. Cuddly photos and videos seem guaranteed. (lm)