The mess continues in the Spanish women’s soccer team. The 39 players who signed a statement last Friday will not be on Montse Tomé’s list for the next two Nations League matches against Sweden (September 22) and Switzerland (September 26).

This Sunday, the Federation asked the 39 players to draw up a list with specific names and their reasons, with the promise of studying each case and taking appropriate measures over the next month. This request came so that the situation could be unblocked and the coach Montse Tomé could give a list of those called up this Monday. But according to Onda Cero, the players have not responded and have remained silent in response, so the Federation is already working to set a time for the coach’s appearance.

In it, unless the 39 players respond before that moment, the coach plans to give the call without including them.

