Ice hockey | The president of the ice hockey association changes

Harri Nummela managed to be chairman for three terms.

Ice Hockey Federation served as chairman for eight years Harri Nummela does not continue in his role.

The Finnish Ice Hockey Federation informs about this in its press release.

Both in hockey and in other areas of life, continuous renewal is vital. It is promoted, among other things, by the fact that there is enough rotation among the people who handle positions of trust. I have therefore decided that I will no longer be available as chairman for the next chairmanship, starting at the beginning of 2024. The chairmanship of the ice hockey association is a great job and of course for the rest of the year I will continue to handle it to the fullest”, says Nummela.

Nummela started as chairman in 2016. He followed in the position Kalervo Kummolaawho served as chairman from 1997 to 2016.

I’m rambling era, Finnish ice hockey has spent an exceptional period of success.

During Nummela’s presidency, Finland has won two men’s world championships and an Olympic gold, as well as several world championships in youth series.

“Harri’s decision is regrettable, but at the same time understandable – the task of the chairman is demanding and if handled with piety, it takes a lot of time”, the chairman of the federal council Pasi Kainulainen said.

The new president of the Ice Hockey Association will be elected on November 25.