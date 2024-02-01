Paris France – Ukraine will receive 50 billion euros from the 27 member states of the European Union, as announced on Thursday, February 1, by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. This aid (33 billion in loans and 17 billion in grants) is included in an extension of the EU budget until 2027.

It is proof of the “strong unity” of the European Union, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. On Thursday, February 1, The 27 EU countries reached an agreement on aid of 50 billion euros over four years for Ukrainepreviously blocked by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, announced the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

“Unity. The 27 leaders have agreed on an additional allocation of 50 billion euros to support Ukraine from the EU budget. This agreement guarantees stable, predictable and long-term financing for Ukraine,” Michel wrote in X, at the beginning of an extraordinary summit in Brussels.

We have a deal. #Unity All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget. This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for #Ukraine. EU is taking leadership & responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is… — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) February 1, 2024



For his part, the Ukrainian prime minister celebrated the unlocking of the 50 billion euros of aid, which kyiv considered a “contribution” to a “common victory” over Russia.

“EU Member States once again show their solidarity and unity (…) to help the Ukrainian people resist the war against Moscow,” said Denys Chmygal in X. “Each of your votes is a significant contribution to our common victory,” he added.

Orban's blockade

Viktor Orban, the only member of the Twenty-Seven to have maintained close ties with Moscow after launching the invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago, had aroused the anger and exasperation of his counterparts at the December meeting by opposing this financial support. essential for kyiv.

The Hungarian leader has been accused in Brussels of blackmailing the EU to obtain the unblocking of European funds intended for his country, but frozen due to alleged violations of the rule of law in Budapest.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk echoed the growing impatience. “We are not tired of Ukraine, we are tired of Orban,” he declared, denouncing Orban's “strange and selfish game.”

European aid to Ukraine (33 billion in loans and 17 billion in grants) is included in an extension of the EU budget until 2027.

This support is desperately needed to keep kyiv's economy afloat, while a US aid package has been blocked in Congress.

With AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French