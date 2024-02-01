Sao Paulo FC is getting ready to face the first big game of the season. Next Sunday, at the stadium Mineiraowill play against Palmeiras in the Brazilian Super Cupfinal played by the champions of the Brasileirao and the Brazil Cup from the previous year.

This is the first title of the season, and in Sao Paulo are waiting for James Rodriguez, who could return and be the main novelty among those summoned by the coach Thiago Carpini.

James has been low in the four games of the Paulista Tournament with the Sao Paulo, without a clear explanation. The club has not revealed the true reasons for his absence and his coach says that he 'is adjusting physically to avoid injuries during the season'.

Now would be the time to be taken into account for such an important final. Although he has been carrying out load control work, and has participated in some training sessions with the squad, the technician Carpini He prefers not to commit himself in his statements.

“James trained this week with the group. I cannot say if he is qualified to participate with the team that goes to Belo Horizonte. But this week he has already trained with the group and he feels betterr”, commented the coach.

We will respect the moment when you feel safe to act

His words have set off alarms among the fans of the 'tricolor' team, since they suggest that the '10' of the Colombia selection He is not feeling well physically. They also did not rule out Brazil a possible unreported injury.

“We will respect the moment when he feels safe to act safely to be able to help us. I don't know if it will be next weekend or if it will be for the next rounds. Load control is very close to returning, to being on the field. Now it depends much more on the athlete's feedback. We have to respect that” were the words of the young Brazilian coach that leave more doubts than certainties.

James Rodríguez and , the new coach of Sao Paulo. Photo: EL TIEMPO EFE Archive

The truth is Sao Paulo has already entered the final stretch for the return of James: if you don't play the Brazilian Super Cup, The Colombian midfielder could postpone his return and could be summoned to face the Holy water, on February 7, for the Paulista Tournament.

