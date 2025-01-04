In its annual list of recommendations, the CNN network has just made public the 25 destinations that its journalists consider essential to visit in 2025. The selection combines places of cultural interest, natural wonders and emerging destinations, a balance between the known and the little explored, highlighting places that combine history, nature, culture and adventure. There are nods to luxury, current events and hiking or high mountains. This year, however, there is no Spanish reference.

Almaty, Kazakhstan

Dubbed the new “cool capital” of Central Asia, Almaty is the largest city in Kazakhstan, with a population of just over two million inhabitants. According to CNN, it has great food, a vibrant nightlife, a rapidly growing arts and culture scene, and easy access to some of the most stunning and untouched landscapes in the world, thanks to its location at the base of the Tian Mountains in the border region between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and the People’s Republic of China.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India

In this archipelago, the first international passenger flight that connects Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with the capital of the islands, Port Blair, begins to operate, it will be launched at the end of 2024. The lucky ones who have been there often compare this chain of islands with the Maldives, but before the big international brands appeared

Bequia, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

This island, one of 32 that make up Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, is a stunning destination of white sand beaches, year-round warm temperatures and lush tropical vegetation.









Bolivia

August 6 marks the 200th anniversary of Bolivia’s declaration of independence from Spain, under the leadership of Simón Bolívar, who became the South American country’s first president. The capital La Paz’s food scene is hot on Lima’s heels with places like Gustu, opened by Noma co-founder Claus Meyer and now run by Bolivian chef Marsia Taha. And as for luxury hotels, Atix stands out, the first Design Hotel in the city, in the South Zone, 100% Bolivian.

Chemnitz, Germany

This city in the federal state of Saxony, on the banks of the Chemnitz River, 69 km southeast of Leipzig, shines as one of the European Capitals of Culture 2025, along with Nova Gorica, in Slovenia.

Trails of England

Popular long-distance routes, such as the Pennine Way (turning 60 in 2025), the Coast-to-Coast or the South Downs Way, attract attention, but quieter corners of the country have their own waymarked trails. In fact, anyone who has an Ordnance Survey map (can create their own.

Border between Swaziland and South Africa

Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland), a small landlocked country in southern Africa, has joined forces with the South African province of Mpumalanga and its neighbor Mozambique for a cross-border tourism initiative known as Triland 2024-2025. In Eswatini there is Sibebe Rock, a mountain similar to the well-known Uluru in Australia.

Gdansk, Poland

City famous for being the place where World War II officially began, as well as the birthplace of the Solidarity movement, which played an important role in the fall of communism in Poland. This year its revolutionary port terminal is completed.

Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan

Here are five of the 14 eight thousand meter peaks recognized as the highest in the world, including K2, the second highest mountain in the world.

Italian trains

Luxury lovers await the launch of La Dolce Vita Orient Express, a super-luxury train that will travel through Italy starting in April with eight itineraries that will include routes from Venice and Tuscany to and southern Italy, such as Abruzzo and Basilicata (the itinerary of the Eternal Stones of Matera), as well as Sicily to Rome and vice versa.

Kaçkar Mountains, Türkiye

In the extreme northeast of Türkiye, between the Black Sea and Georgia, lies this thousand-kilometer-long coastal mountain range.

Kansai, Japan

Osaka will host Expo 2025 from April to October. As Japan’s second city is already very popular with international tourists, some tourists may decide to explore the Kansai region, comprising 10 prefectures in south-central Japan, home to the Nara temples.

Mendoza, Argentina

This city and the Cuyo region are the wine heart of Argentina. In total, the area is home to about 1,200 wineries. The city is also known for its world-class restaurants and spas.

Nashville, Tennessee

It’s going to be an even bigger year than usual for country music in Nashville: The Grand Ole Opry (America’s oldest country music radio show) turns 100 years old.

Niue

This South Pacific territory known as the Rock of Polynesia is a paradise for ecotourism and water sports, with a marine park frequented by whales and gray reef sharks.

Nuuk, Greenland

Greenland’s ice and wildlife have become a little more accessible thanks to the opening of Nuuk International Airport.

The Ozarks, USA

Rugged terrain, waterfalls, rapids, caves and cliffs dot these mountains where there are attractions such as the Johnny Morris Conservation Foundation nature reserve.

Rabat, Morocco

In 2025, the new Four Seasons Hotel Rabat will open in Kasr al Bahr.

Romania

There are not many places in Europe that still have that air of undiscovered places, but Romania is close to them, says CNN.

San Francisco de Campeche, Mexico

Campeche is one of two states in Mexico with the top security rating from the US Department of State. and the city occupies that ideal point of having a certain tourist infrastructure without having been “discovered” yet.

Sierra Leone

“Sierra Leone is, without a doubt, one of the safest and friendliest countries in Africa,” says travel blogger Helen Davies.

Stockholm, Sweden

A new 270-kilometer hiking route that runs through the outer Stockholm archipelago recently opened there. A website (helps travelers plot routes.

Taupō, New Zealand

New Zealand’s South Island tends to get more attention when it comes to natural beauty, but travelers heading to the North Island in search of cinematic landscapes can head to Taupō.

Vancouver Island, Canada

Wild, untamed landscapes and explosions of manicured flowers are just a few of Vancouver Island’s natural attractions.

Vermont Rail Trails

Wildflowers, green hills, trees with red, orange and yellow foliage and blankets of pristine snow. Vermont’s four-season bike trails offer visitors the chance to experience the state’s postcard-perfect landscapes year-round, CNN says.