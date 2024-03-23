Qualifying news

The third qualification of 2024 saw the star shine once again Max Verstappenwho despite a less dominant RB20 than usual managed to grab thethird consecutive pole position. A fantastic one popped up behind him Carlos Sainzcapable – just 15 days after the appendicitis operation – of placing his Ferrari on the front row and putting himself in front of Sergio Perez's other Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc, however, disappoints, only fifth and also preceded by Lando Norris' McLaren. A day to forget too Lewis Hamilton: the future Ferrari driver was even eliminated in Q2 and will start 11th tomorrow.

The words of the top-3

Max Verstappen (1st, Red Bull): “Pole wasn't so expected this time, but I'm very satisfied with this Q3. Both laps went very well, I really enjoyed it. The weekend was difficult, but in the end we made it and I'm very satisfied. The race will be very strategic, them [Ferrari] they seem to be very fast on long runs. There's a question mark for tomorrow, but that makes things fun”.

Carlos Sainz (2nd, Ferrari): “It's been a very difficult two weeks. I spent two days in bed and didn't know if I was going to be there or not. In the end I managed to be here and I managed to start on the front row. I almost didn't believe it, it was really hard but I'm very satisfied. I'm happy to be able to battle with the Red Bulls. Yesterday I was a little rusty, but today I managed to find my pace again and I feel very good with the car. Tomorrow's race? I'm not in perfect condition when I drive, I'm not going to lie. But I think I can do it and as long as I can do it without too much pain it's fine. Clearly it's difficult and uncomfortable, but I'm not in too much pain, so I'll push.”.

Sergio Perez (3rd, Red Bull): “Front row possible? Yes there was definitely more I could get out of the car. In the first sector I didn't do as well as I wanted, but I'm quite satisfied. Considering how the weekend went I think it was a good progression. Tomorrow we will be able to fight the Ferraris on equal terms. The race will be long and the starting position may not be decisive. Top speed crucial? We will find out tomorrow, we have partly changed our strategy. We'll see who survives, also thinking about the degradation.”