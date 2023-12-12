Dimayor experienced chaos throughout 2023: He had to move a lot to accommodate the calendar of his different tournaments, crammed due to excess dates in the League. While, for example, in the European championships with 20 teams, 38 days are played, This Wednesday will be the last of the 56 that are scheduled in Colombia.

The very long schedule, added to the holding of the women's Copa Libertadores in the country, the regional elections and many concerts in different stadiums, forced to modify the calendar and the dates of the final of the Colombia Cup and to move the final three days the League, which I was initially thinking of for last Sunday. The new champion will be known this Wednesday, between Junior and Medellín.

2024 looks as tight or tighter than the year that ends: there will be the Copa América in June, the Women's U-20 World Cup will be played and there is already a list of concerts announced over the next 12 months.

The Dimayor administration, headed by President Fernando Jaramillo, managed to convince the club leaders to reduce the size of the championship a little: there will be no home runs, but playoffs, and the 'classics date' was eliminated, With which 56 dates will no longer be played, but only 50.

But not everything is logical in the decisions of the club assembly. The 2024 championship has not started and there is already a first 'Dimayorada', as has become popular on social networks when referring to the absurd decisions of the entity that manages Colombian football.

The first 'Dimayorada': the two champions will have to postpone their first match

In the assembly that took place this Tuesday in Bogotá it was revealed that the championship will begin on the weekend of January 20. QBut also for that date, the first leg of the Super League was scheduled, between Millonarios, champion of the first semester, and the winner of the final between Junior and Medellín.

In this way, and even without starting to play the new tournament, there will already be two games postponed on the same day, the one between Millos and Junior or Medellín. It could be only one if the calendar allows them to face each other on the first day.

The second leg of the Super League will be on January 23 and that day the first Dimayor tournament champion will be known next year.

