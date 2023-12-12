He PlayStation 5 Slim It is now available in much of the world. This renewed version of the console, which hit the market three years ago, has a more compact design, as well as an improved cooling system. However, this also puts a rope around the neck of the original model.

When the PS5 Slim was revealed in October of this year, it was announced that the base model of the PlayStation 5 will be discontinued. This means that its production has come to an end, and the only ones that we can find on the market will be those that have already been manufactured. While we don't know when exactly this will happen, with the PS5 Slim available in more and more regions, the original model's days are already numbered.

This is not something new, since the same thing happened with the PlayStation 4. When the Slim version of this console hit the market, Sony stopped producing traditional models, focusing entirely on the revision. While the technical capabilities between the PS5 and PS5 Slim are the same, the design is different.

The PS5 Slim has a much slimmer design, This is because this model has a removable disk reader, making it much easier to take it anywhere and connect it without many problems. We can only wait and see if those who own a traditional PS5 model do not plan to resell their console at exorbitant prices in the future. On related topics, PlayStation brings very good gifts for fans. Likewise, the annual PlayStation review is here.

Editor's Note:

The PS5 Slim is a good option, but it shouldn't be the only one. While it makes sense to completely discontinue the regular PlayStation 5 and opt for a model that is cheaper and easier to produce, users should not be taken away from the option of purchasing the version of the hardware they like best.

Via: Standard