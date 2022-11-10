Real Madrid got the three points against Cádiz in a game where the pace was very low. Militao before the break and Kroos with a great volley from outside the area put the goals in the spotlight. Here we leave you the hits and misses of the game:
MISTAKE
It is no longer that the World Cup is just around the corner, it is that this version of Madrid has poor football. The players were very thick, without wanting to put one more gear. The circulation of the ball in many sections was very heavy. In midfield, especially Tchouaméni, he kept a lot of the ball.
SUCCESS
In the same way as against Rayo Vallecano, Militao had to appear to score Madrid’s first goal. It was the only way for Ancelotti’s team to get past the rival goal, with a lateral cross and a header. The clear occasions shone by the absence of him.
SUCCESS
Having such a player in your ranks is a pleasure for any player. Against Rayo his absence was very noticeable and in his return he was the best in the midfield. In each intervention he improves the play, he remains the safest passing player in the world. He left a goal to remember volley from the edge of the area.
MISTAKE
Stay on your line. Dedicating himself more to protest than to play. Rivals take him out of games very easily. They look for him and the Brazilian enters the rag. He is the player who receives the most fouls in LaLiga, he surpasses Unal (second on the list) with 10 more fouls. Without Benzema he is still a very different player.
MISTAKE
With 2-0, the game was over and the World Cup was one step away, Carlo was not able to move the bench. Ceballos, Nacho and Camavinga warmed up throughout the second half. The team began to break down and Lucas Pérez took the opportunity to give life to Cádiz in the final stretch of the match.
