The 10 things that every soccer fan should do if they win the Christmas lottery

The Christmas lottery is not going to take long to arrive, in a few hours the draw begins, and if you win the ”Gordo”, from 90min we bring you 10 things that you can do with the money if you are a real soccer fan:
Football can be seen very well on television, but experiencing it on the field is something else. Anyone who really likes football knows that experiencing it firsthand makes you feel part of that team’s history.
Every season it is nice to support your club financially by buying a shirt and feeling one more with it on. This Christmas if you win the lottery you will not think about it for a moment. I would even dare to say that you would bet on the ”player version”.
If you get the jackpot, you will surely think about moving home and if you are a real soccer fan, what less than putting a goal in the garden of your house to be able to train at your own free will.
If you are lucky enough to follow a team that plays international competition, you could travel to see new places and, incidentally, stop by to see your team. There are few sensations better than that. In addition, the tickets when they play away from home are much cheaper.
There are spectacular stadiums on Earth. Wembley, the Santiago Bernabéu, Camp Nou, Anfield, Emirates Stadium, Etihad Stadium, La Bombonera, Maracaná, the Azteca Stadium and a list that if we started would never end. Watching games on those soccer fields is another roll…
Many soccer fans like the players themselves more than the sport. If this is your case, you could choose to have a sculpture of your idol in your living room. Imagine living day by day with Cristiano Ronaldo or Leo Messi.
Imagine that you are from Real Madrid or Boca Juniors and you have already bought the season tickets, a good soccer fan would not lose track of his rivals. You could buy a giant television, we are talking about many inches so that once you arrive from the stadium you can see the eternal rival in the best way.
Boots are still a business. They have passed their golden age but they are still one of the main claims year after year. If you took the option of having the goal at home, you cannot afford not to have the latest boots of your idol.
Traveling is always good. That’s why you could go visiting the best fields in Spain and get to know them all with all kinds of details, from the presidential box to the changing rooms.
Getting the season ticket is fine, but you have to try going to the VIP Zone of your favorite stadium. It is a unique experience that obviously is not to be enjoyed every day, but once a year it doesn’t hurt.
