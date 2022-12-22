With only 3 days left until Christmas Eve, and 4 days before Christmas, the team of tigers continues in preseason in the SKY Cup, where so far they remain undefeated and have 4 points.
On this occasion, in 90min we present you the 5 Christmas gifts that those directed by coach Diego Cocca will ask for.
5. The cup title
One of the favorite clubs to take the title of the Cup for Mexico precisely they are the Tigers. So far they remain undefeated in the tournament and they want to add three when they face Chivas at home tomorrow.
Undoubtedly, one of the requests for Santa this Christmas is that he give them the SKY Cup championship.
4. And if at once the Closing is requested?
Since we are involved in the requests for titles, how would the feline fans like the Clausura 2023 championship?
Since if Santa is a bit busy, may he grant them the opening of 2023, but the point is that this coming year a new star can be added!
3. A luxury signing
The Tigres team has accustomed us to ‘bomb’ signings, to hiring fancy reinforcements, exotic and sometimes rarely seen. That is why now they want a renowned signing for Christmas, a player who makes a difference on the field, as well as his star André-Pierre Gignac or his compatriot Florian Thauvin.
2. Win the derbies
With the start of 2023, at least two games of the Classic Regalwhere the university students want to impose conditions to increase their hegemony over their staunch rival Rayados de Monterrey.
It is for this reason that the team led by the helmsman Diego Cocca wishes for Christmas both wins against La Pandilla.
1. That Gorriarán performs better than in Santos
Another of the requests for this Christmas is that the new signing of Tigres, Fernando Gorriaranyield the same or better than in Santos Laguna.
The team threw the house out the window and paid 12 million dollars for his services, which is why expectations are high and they want the Uruguayan to leave everything on the pitch.
