In Italy’s Serie A, the transfer market is constantly on the move and player prices change frequently. For this reason, today we present you the ten most expensive players in the Italian league, according to the values offered by the portal transfer markt.
The 22-year-old Italian central defender is one of the great promises of Italian football and Inter Milan. The release of the ball and his forcefulness in marking make him very valuable to his team.
The 25-year-old French left-back is one of AC Milan’s standout players. His speed and ability to overflow down the wing make him a constant danger to opponents.
The 27-year-old Slovakian defender is one of the best central defenders in Serie A. His ability to anticipate his opponent’s movements and his forceful marking make him very valuable for Inter Milan.
The 28-year-old Serbian midfielder is one of Lazio’s most important players. His passing skills and his arrival in the rival area are his strong points.
The 25-year-old Italian midfielder is one of the great promises of Italian football. His ability to recover the ball and his quality in circulation make him indispensable in the Inter Milan midfield.
The 23-year-old Serbian striker is the top scorer in Serie A this season. He stands out for his scoring ability, his technique and his height make him a very complete player.
The young 23-year-old Portuguese striker is one of the great promises of European football and of AC Milan. He is one of the most dangerous strikers in the world.
The 25-year-old Argentine striker is a fundamental piece at Inter Milan. His speed, technique and shot are undoubtedly his best virtues.
The 21-year-old Georgian is one of the revelations of the season in Serie A. His speed, skill and dribbling have been decisive for Napoli. With a market value of 85 million euros, he is one of the most sought-after players on the market.
The 24-year-old Nigerian striker is the most expensive player in Serie A, with a market value of 100 million euros. Signed by Napoli in 2020 from Lille, he has shown his great scoring ability in the Italian league.
|
PLAYER
|
EQUIPMENT
|
WORTH
|
Victor Osimhen
|
napoli
|
100 million
|
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|
napoli
|
85 million
|
Lautaro Martinez
|
Inter de Milan
|
80 million
|
Rafael Leão
|
Milan
|
80 million
|
dusan vlahovic
|
Juventus
|
75 million
|
Nicolo Barella
|
Inter de Milan
|
70 million
|
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|
lazio
|
60 million
|
milan skriniar
|
Inter de Milan
|
60 million
|
Theo Hernandez
|
Milan
|
60 million
|
Alessandro Bastoni
|
Inter de Milan
|
55 million
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#valuable #players #Serie #Transfermarkt
Leave a Reply