The Premier League continues to be the best League in the world thanks to the large investments that its teams can make. Today from 90min we bring you the 10 most valuable players in the English League, where names like Haaland, Foden or Saka appear… And be careful, because there is a surprise: De Bruyne does not appear
Marcus is a footballer with Ballon d’Or potential but who is guilty of irregularities. He capable of making a full first round of the season being one of the best in the World Cup, to disappear and become one more player.
The inflation of the World Cup in Qatar has taken its toll on Chelsea, who paid 120 million euros to Benfica for the young Argentine midfielder. His first season at Stamford Bridge can be categorized as scratch-approved.
He has been one of the footballers who has had the most development this season in the Premier League at the hands of Mikel Arteta. He has become a fundamental pillar of the ”Gunners” playing on the left wing. Dribbling, verticality and goal.
He is one of the best forwards today. He wants to get out of Tottenham at all costs and with the door of Real Madrid already closed, Manchester United is his goal to try to touch metal next season.
Guardiola has made him an exceptional footballer. He dominates time and space and optimizes every ball that passes through his feet. He provides balance and has enough arrival to be decisive on both sides of the field. He will be Top5 of the Ballon d’Or.
He is one step below Rodri in the media, but we are talking about a player who has everything to be the best in the world in his position. Next season will be his big chance to show the world who Declan Rice is.
He has proven to be a truly elite player, but he still has to finish maturing to become a world reference. He has everything to continue developing hand in hand with Arteta.
We are talking about one of the greatest talents in the Premier League. Phil is a player who can change a game at any time, the problem he has had this year has been competition and injuries.
Bukayo Saka has become the second best player in the Premier League thanks to his fine driving, his nose to find where the danger is and his hitting. Total elite. He has everything a right winger needs.
There is not much to comment on the monster Erling Haaland. He has what is most valued in the football world, the goal. They fall out of his pockets. He will break all records.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Worth
|
Rashford
|
Man United
|
€80M
|
Enzo Frenandez
|
Chelsea
|
€80M
|
Martinelli
|
Arsenal
|
€80M
|
Harry Kane
|
Tottenham
|
€90M
|
Rodri
|
Man.City
|
€90M
|
Declan Rice
|
West Ham
|
€90M
|
odegaard
|
Arsenal
|
€90M
|
Foden
|
Man.City
|
€110M
|
saka
|
Arsenal
|
€120M
|
Haaland
|
Man.City
|
€180M
