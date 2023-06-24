“I will raise my hand. I will do whatever is necessary. We have no plan. I hereby make a commitment not to withdraw call of Duty – this is my testimony – from Playstation“, so spoke Phil Spencer in front of the judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, who has to judge on theacquisition of Activision Blizzard, blocked by the Federal Trade Commission, i.e. the US antitrust body. Spencer went on to say, “As you said, of course it is Sony that must allow us to publish the game on their platform. But in the absence of all that, my commitment and my testimony is that we will continue to publish future versions of Call of Duty on PlayStation 5 from Sony.”

The position expressed by Spencer is a reiteration of what has already been said by the executive of Microsoft gaming and by other executives of Xbox and Activision Blizzard over the past few months.

A document emerged from the trial in which Jim Ryan, the head of Sony, says he is sure that Microsoft will not remove Call of Duty from PlayStation, which is one of the fundamental nodes of the debate.

In short, the Call of Duty question continues to emerge, despite the many reassurances from Microsoft and Sony’s security in this regard. We’ll see what the ruling will establish.