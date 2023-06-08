The Orlando City footballer has a value of 10 million dollars. The Uruguayan is one of the league’s prospects at 23 years of age.

Its current cost is 10 million dollars.

At 24 years of age, the LAFC footballer has a cost that is around 12 million dollars.

The Nashville midfielder has one of the highest values ​​on the leg market.

The American competition team threw the house out the window to get their services and today their market value is 12 million dollars.

Currently the Brazilian plays for New York City.