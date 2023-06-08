One of the competitions that has been growing by leaps and bounds in recent years is Major League Soccer.
With the arrival of renowned soccer players, the American league continues to increase its level of play and has become highly competitive.
Today at 90min we present you who are the 10 most valuable players in the MLS.
The player evander of the Portland Timbers is one of the most expensive in Major League Soccer. According to the portal transfer marktthe value of his card is around the 9 million dollars.
the attacker facundo torres enters this list as one of the most expensive players in MLS.
The Orlando City footballer has a value of 10 million dollars. The Uruguayan is one of the league’s prospects at 23 years of age.
Since his arrival in Major League Soccer, the striker cucho hernandez It has become one of the most expensive items in the competition.
Its current cost is 10 million dollars.
Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes He is part of this select list of most valuable players in the competition.
At 24 years of age, the LAFC footballer has a cost that is around 12 million dollars.
Equating Cifuentes with a value of 12 million dollarsthe footballer appears Hany Mukhtar.
The Nashville midfielder has one of the highest values on the leg market.
It was in 2022 when the departure of Lorenzo Insigne of European football to sign a million-dollar contract with Toronto.
The American competition team threw the house out the window to get their services and today their market value is 12 million dollars.
One of the footballers who have stolen the most reflectors is Large Sizes. The extreme 20-year-old has a value of 15 million dollars.
Currently the Brazilian plays for New York City.
Already entered in the first three places of the ranking, is Sebastian Driussi. The 27-year-old Argentine is the figure of Austin FC, and his letter has a cost of 15 million dollars.
In second place appears the world champion Thiago Almada. The footballer reached Major League Soccer in 2022, and is one of Atlanta United’s essentials.
With the signing of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami, the ‘Flea’ will be the most valuable footballer in the competition, with a letter that is around 45 million dollars. Without a doubt, crazy!
