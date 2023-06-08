extraditionThe FBI agents who will assist Joran van der Sloot with his extradition to the United States have arrived in Lima. Van der Sloot is expected to be transported this afternoon between 3:30 pm and 4:00 pm Dutch time. In the United States he has been charged with fraud and extortion of the family of the disappeared Natalee Holloway (18).

Van der Sloot, the main suspect in the disappearance case of the American teenager in 2005, is temporarily extradited to the United States. The Supreme Court in Peru reported on Twitter that the 35-year-old Dutchman will be handed over to agents of the American FBI on Thursday. Van der Sloot previously unsuccessfully tried to challenge his extradition.

The Dutchman is serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for the murder of the Peruvian Stephany Flores in 2010. According to the American OM, in 2010, just before he went to Peru, he accepted 25,000 dollars (more than 23,000 euros) in cash from the Holloway's family. In exchange, he would lead them to Natalee's body. Van der Sloot was last seen with the 18-year-old girl before she disappeared during a school trip in Aruba.

Van der Sloot was taken out of the infamous Challapalca prison earlier this week and spent the past few days in a prison in the capital Lima. The surrender to the US will be accompanied by sixteen FBI agents, sources report ABC. Van der Sloot will first be medically checked. Some extradition processes are also completed before he really leaves. The Peruvian government will release footage of the extradition later today.

It is not known how long the temporary extradition to America will last. A treaty between Peru and the US signed in 2001 makes it possible to temporarily extradite suspects to stand trial in the other country. After the trial, the prisoner must return to the country where he or she was originally imprisoned. Van der Sloot must remain behind bars in Peru until 2045. Only then would he be able to go to America to serve any other sentences he may have.

Van der Sloot was indicted by a jury in Alabama in 2010 for allegedly attempting to extort Holloway’s family. The 18-year-old Holloway went missing in May 2005 during a graduation trip to Aruba. She was last seen driving off with a group of young men, including the then 17-year-old Van der Sloot. Although her body was never found, a judge did sign an order in 2012 declaring her legally dead.

