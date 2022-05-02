Mino Raiola He died at the age of 54 after being hospitalized for a serious illness on Saturday, April 30. The famous soccer player representative was known for his perseverance in negotiating contracts and transfers of his clients. But just as well he stood out for not having the fancy tongue. We review the 10 sharpest statements of his.
When Paul Pogba left United to join Juventus on a free transfer in 2012, Sir Alex Ferguson accused Raiola of plotting the Frenchman’s departure from the club. To which Mino Raiola replied: “Maybe Ferguson only likes those who obey him. From his statements, I think Ferguson still has no idea who Pogba really is.”
When Pogba was playing for Juventus, there were rumors that the club wanted €120 million and Toni Kroos if Real Madrid bought him, to which brother Félix responded by saying that Kroos was worth the €120 million and Pogba instead.
Raiola, of course, said his thing. “Kroos’ brother says it’s worth €120m. If I were Real Madrid, I’d sell it and buy a new team, really.”
Former Manchester United legend Paul Scholes criticized Pogba’s performance in a 3–2 loss to Brighton in August 2018, saying the World Cup winner lacks leadership.
Raiola responded on Twitter and said that Scholes “You wouldn’t recognize a leader if you were up against Sir Winston Churchill.”
Raiola was scathing after striker Balotelli was dropped from the Italian squad in March 2018 ahead of friendlies against England and Argentina.
“I will start again from the German system”said. “We have a system similar to the English system, where the coach works like a manager, but Di Biagio is not the right person for that. In other nations, when he plays for the national team it’s a party, but for us it’s a party”. reason to fight. There is no plan or identity, all we do is change coaches. The selection must be represented by the best”.
The minor dispute with Solskjaer began when the former United manager commented that Pogba is “our player and not Mino’s” after the agent hinted at negotiations with Juventus.
“Paul is not my property and certainly not Solskjaer’s, Paul is Paul Pogba’s. You cannot possess a human being for long now in the UK or anywhere. PAUL is their prisoner.”
Less lucky was Raiola in 2017 when his client Gianluigi Donnarumma reversed his decision to leave AC Milan and signed a new contract with the Rossonerimaking public the following year that he could leave the club.
“If he asked me to leave, I would work on it immediately because there are many demands. In fact, if it were up to me, Gigio would leave Milan,” he told Italian media.
Raiola is not one of those who are ashamed to make public statements and even He said his client shouldn’t have renewed his contract back then.
Sepp Blatter took it as a note. “Sepp Blatter is an insane dictator.
It makes me deeply sick just thinking about Blatter’s re-election,” he said, announcing that he would run against him for president. “Do you want a dictator as president of FIFA or a democracy? Even a 15-year-old kid knows that the only good thing about FIFA is video games”Raiola lashed out.
“I will find five federations to support me,” he added. “It is incomprehensible that some federations still vote for Blatter. If people vote for Blatter, they vote for North Korea, if they vote for me, they vote for South Korea.”
Returning to Balotelli, and without any provocation, Raiola decided to express his disappointment that his client was shown the exit door when he was still playing for Liverpool.
“At the end of the day, the leaders of Liverpool admitted that Klopp was being unfair”Raiola stated in an interview with La Gazzetta Dello Sport. .
“I will not judge him as a coach, although for me he is not a great strategist. It is not enough to say that Klopp was unfair: he was crap.”
Raiola and Ibrahimovic had a dispute with Pep Guardiola and Johan Cruyff, and criticism regularly revolves around the circle.
“You bought a Ferrari and you drive it like a Fiat,” Zlatan said of how Guardiola treated him during his time in Barcelona. After a tirade by Cruyff, Raiola replied: “I think that Cruyff and Guardiola can go to an asylum together, shut up, sit down and play cards together. They would be doing a great service to football and Barcelona.”.
Continuing their feud, Raiola decided to emphasize that he would not allow any of his players to join Guardiola’s City, after calling the manager ‘scum’.
“Pep Guardiola, the coach, is fantastic. As a person, he is an absolute zero. He is a coward, a dog”Rayola said.
“If Manchester City win the Champions League this season, it will underline what a good manager he is.”
#spicy #statements #Mino #Raiola #Guardiola #Klopp #Ferguson
