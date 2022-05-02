Paris (AFP)

The European Football Association “UEFA” announced the exclusion of Russian clubs from the Champions League for the 2022-2023 season, in addition to all its competitions, with the continuation of sanctions on teams and teams due to the country’s invasion of its neighbor Ukraine.

“Russia will not have any clubs to participate in UEFA club competitions in the 2022-2023 season,” including the Champions League, the Europa League and others, a statement from the continental body said.

The penalties also included depriving the women’s team from participating in the European Football Championship, scheduled for England next July, with the Portuguese national team replacing it.