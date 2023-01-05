The year that has just begun will be much richer in releases than 2022, which has also been generous with gamers (here our top 10 of the best video games of the year ended). This year many titles will see the light that have been postponed several times, due to the post pandemic difficulties, but also leading titles announced last year or even earlier, and now finally ready to see the light.

10. Street Fighter 6 (Capcom for PC, Xbox, PlayStation), 02.06

The highly anticipated return of the world’s most popular fighting game promises to revolutionize the franchise and explode online competition. The game will arrive on multiple platforms and with new modes that will allow you to face a real “career” in the world of Ryu and Chun Li for the first time.

9. Lies of P (Neowiz Games for PC, Xbox, PlayStation), 2023

The release date for the Korean Soulslike set in the world of Pinocchio, but in an adult and dark key, is approaching. A title that has captured the attention of players and press and has been shown this year with great success in fairs around the world, in which you control a murderous puppet chasing demons.

8. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment for PC, Xbox, PlayStation), 17.03

Respawn Entertainment returns to tell us about the adventures of Cal Kestis, already the protagonist of an excellent exploration and combat title. The debut on next-generation consoles promises exceptional visual quality for what is the most anticipated release of the year for any Star Wars fan.

7. Horizon: Call of the Mountain (Firesprite and Guerrilla Games for PS VR2), 22.02

In February, the second generation of PlayStation VR debuts, this time to be connected exclusively to the PS5. The hardware is very advanced compared to the previous one and the flagship title will be a new adventure linked to the world of Horizon, to be experienced entirely in the first person within the game world.

6. Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft for PC, Xbox, PlayStation), 2023

After two years dedicated to updating Valhalla, it’s finally time for a whole new Assassin’s Creed as Basim, already known in the last episode. We return to the East for a chapter that gives a nod to the origins of the saga, perhaps even with a twist in the gameplay to return to the true stealth nature of the game.

5. Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios for PC, Xbox), first half 2023

The first major title from Bethesda not coming to PlayStation as a result of the acquisition by Microsoft: Starfield is a huge Elder Scrolls set in space, a huge game world destined to become the highlight of the Xbox offering this year.

4. Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix for PS5), 06.22

The Final Fantasy saga returns to medieval settings with an episode that will focus on evocations. The gameplay looks decidedly different from the classic style of the last few episodes, and seems to be very similar to the Soulslikes that are all the rage right now. It remains to be seen how Square Enix will combine the desire for novelty with the needs of longtime fans.

3. Resident Evil 4 (Capcom for PC, Xbox, PlayStation), 03.24

Finally here we are: Capcom is about to give light to the modern remake of the fourth episode of Resident Evil, the one that according to many is still the best ever. We return to Spain with Leon Kennedy, with completely redesigned graphics and new narrative sequences that will delve into the original story.

2. Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch), 10.02

After numerous postponements comes the open world game set in the world of Harry Potter, but more than a hundred years earlier. It will be possible to choose the appearance of your character, be sorted into the Houses and from here enter the adventures of a world full of different settings and a technical realization that promises to be the most incredible ever seen in a game related to the magical Potterian world.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo for Switch), 12.05

In 2017 Breath of the Wild won hearts and votes with honors: it was the best Zelda game that had ever seen the light of day, a huge open world that is still played today. In fact, the time has come to return to the role of link with the direct sequel to that adventure, an even more demanding adventure than the previous one that will see us climb the skies.