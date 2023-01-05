Eight years after the disappearance of Pino Daniele, his daughter Sara has published a touching post on Instagram to remember her dad

Yesterday, January 4, 2013, was the eighth anniversary of the untimely death of Pine Daniel. The Neapolitan singer-songwriter had died in 2015, caught by a heart attack. Italian music has lost a huge artist, while his family, with his 5 children first, have lost a point of reference. The poignant letter from her daughter Sara on social media.

Giuseppe Daniele, known as Pino, was born in Naples on March 19, 1955. His passion for music was born when he was just a baby and the first performances came when he was only 12 years old.

The rest is literally history. Because Pino, over a ten-year career, has marked several generations and written songs that they will stay forever in the hearts of millions of people.

On January 4, 2015, his heart already in bad shape, he decided to stop beating and the musician died forever a few weeks before his birthday. 60 years.

An immense pain for everyone, but obviously the one who suffered the most was his family. The people who, in addition to the artist, had the honor of knowing better than anyone the extraordinary man he was. A reference point.

The letter from Pino Daniele’s daughter on the eighth anniversary of his death

Pino Daniele has been married twice, the first time with Dorina Giangrande, a former chorister of his, with whom he had two children, Alessandro and Cristina. The second with Fabiola Sciabbarasiwith whom he had three other children: Sara, Sofia and Francesco.

All of them, in these eight painful years without him, have repeatedly remembered their father publicly. The last was Will bewho just yesterday published a touching post on his Instagram account:

