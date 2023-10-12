Lionel Messi launched, through a video on its social networks, a preview of ‘Messi and the Giants’, the new animated series in which it will star and which will be aimed at children. This new project of the captain of the Argentine national team will be carried out together with Sony Pictures, which will be in charge of the visuals and adding music to the fiction. The production became official shortly after its release. ‘Messi arrives in the United States’ (‘Messi Meets America’), a 6-episode documentary in which the arrival of ’10’ to Inter Miami is captured.

Stay in the following note to know more details about ‘Messi and the Giants’by his name in English, in which ‘Leo’ will be 12 years old and will face a series of obstacles in search of finding his way home.

What will ‘Messi and the giants’ be about?

As can be seen in the preview published by the same Messi on their social networks, the series will be an animation that will be aimed at a children’s audience. Furthermore, ‘Leo’ can be seen dominating a golden ball, which seems to come to life, so it could be a kind of best friend and adventure companion.

In a statement released by The Wrap, Fernando Cabralof Sony Entertainmentstated the following: “We can’t wait to share the vision and creative direction behind this inspiring series with the full support of ‘Leo’ and his incredible team.”

For its part, Joe D’Ambrosiaof Sony Pictures Television Kids, was excited about the project. “Football is the only sport in the world that can inspire emotion and connection in the same way that storytelling does. What makes this series special is that it focuses on the same principles of good sportsmanship. “It’s about perseverance, resilience, teamwork and believing in yourself,” he noted.

When and where to see ‘Messi and the giants’?

At the moment, there is no information about the release date of ‘Messi and the giants’, just as it is not known where it can be seen or if it will be a series destined for television or for a streaming platform. The only thing that is known so far is that the fiction will be available in a wide variety of languages, so it is inferred that it will be possible to enjoy it in different parts of the world.

Joe D’Ambrosia announced that details about the series could be released at the end of October. Therefore, we will have to wait to know more about it.

How to watch ‘Messi arrives in the United States’?

‘Messi arrives in the United States’ (‘Messi Meets America’) is a 6-chapter documentary which premiered its first 3 episodes on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 through the platform AppleTV+a page that has an agreement with the MLS, a league in which the Inter Miaminew team of the Argentine star.

‘Messi Meets America’ is a documentary that will have 6 episodes and will cover the footballer’s arrival at Inter Miami. Photo: AppleTV+

According to the description of the streaming service, the production is about the impact of Messi’s arrival in the United States and his arrival to the team of former soccer player David Beckham. In addition, he follows the ’10’ on his way to win the Leagues Cup title and thus inaugurate the record of the Garzas, a club that was created in 2018.