Velayati said in the text of his message: “The published pictures of the Palestinian resistance operation against Israel, which broke its fortifications and hegemony, are a great victory that aroused terror and astonishment among enemies and the joy and happiness of Muslims all over the world,” according to the Iranian Tasnim News Agency.

He continued: “The era of hegemony and tyranny of the Israeli regime has ended, and what is happening today in the occupied territories is a small manifestation of the accumulated power and authority of the Islamic Resistance Front in Palestine.”

Velayati pointed out that the Hamas operation will certainly lead to a radical change in the balance of power in Palestine, and will place the Zionist regime in a more weak position. This operation “will certainly facilitate and accelerate the collapse of the Zionist regime, and portends its imminent destruction.”

The advisor to the Iranian leader concluded his message by saying: “I congratulate you on this great strategic victory, which is considered a serious warning to all those who compromise in the region, and we believe that the increasing victories will continue until this criminal regime is eliminated.”