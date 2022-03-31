With the disappearance of the Deauville and the Pan European (and by extension the VFR800 and VFR1200) there was a huge hole in the Honda line-up that the Gold Wing can’t just close with the best will in the world. An accessible travel motorcycle was therefore more than desirable. A tough task awaits the NT1100…

With the CRF1100L Africa Twin, the brand already had an excellent platform to graft the NT1100, and the X-ADV was clearly copied for the looks. Because the resemblance in the photo is already noticeable, in real life the visual link to the X-ADV is much more striking. Viewed from the front, it looks like you’re standing in front of a somewhat more substantial X-ADV, the side view is unmistakably that of a touring motorcycle.

Climbing aboard, I’m welcomed by the button shops of the Africa Twin and (to a lesser extent) the Gold Wing. Not exactly something that makes me happy, I have always found that both machines have too many and too small control buttons that are also distributed in a strange way over the handlebar halves. It’s the same story with the NT1100, although an experienced Honda rider assures me that the buttons quickly get used and that you quickly get to grips with them.

During the first stop, I am puzzled as to why I can adjust the traction control at the touch of a button, when I have to dig deep into the menus to set the power and the engine brake. Anyway, after I’ve been fiddling with all possible settings for an hour, the NT1100 is exactly the way I want it and I don’t have to deal with the different parameters anymore. The 6.5” TFT screen is also very complete and easy to read (and compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth).

As an aperitif we are served half an hour of the highway. The weather protection is excellent, but, er, special. After all, the NT1100 is not equipped with handguards, but with deflectors that should divert the wind from the hands and flaps that put the legs out of the wind. The windshield can be adjusted in five steps over a total adjustment range of 164 mm, but you need both hands for it – so you can’t do that while driving. Unfortunately.

Honda does score bonus points with the standard heated grips and cruise control. LED lighting with DRL, self-extinguishing indicators, a USB connection, a 12V plug and a centerstand are also standard, as are the removable side cases and the system that activates the emergency flashers when braking hard.

With the back nicely straight, the knees not at a great angle and the arms in a comfortable position, I can already see long rides in the incredibly comfortable seat of the NT1100… until I realize that my test bike is equipped with the Touring Pack. If you are planning to use the NT1100 as a travel motorcycle, then the Touring Pack is recommended, the comfort saddle offers significantly more seating comfort than the standard saddle. By the way, the seat height of 820 mm is feasible for the vast majority of motorcyclists.

On the Autobahn you don’t have to claim your place with the sweat in your gloves, with 120 km/h you surf in sixth gear on the middle of the rev counter. At 180 km/h, you still have 2,000 rpm behind your wrist before you dive into the red zone. For long journeys (possibly with duo and luggage), the Tour mode with full power and medium engine braking is ideal; in Urban and Rain both are curtailed. If you want to make the bike completely to your liking, you can do that with the two User driving modes.

The NT1100 comes standard with a manual gearbox, but for this press presentation all engines are equipped with the latest generation DCT system. In addition to the manual option, the DCT now includes four mappings in the automatic setup. Although I’m not an unreserved fan of DCT, the system on a bike like this offers a surplus of comfort without the driving pleasure suffers too much; on winding mountain roads, the DCT gearbox in automatic S mode brings out the best in the engine.

With its pronounced wheelbase, the NT1100 is quite a long bike. Add to that the 248 kilos for the DCT version and you know that you are not going out with a flashy roadster. Nevertheless, the bicycle part that was borrowed from the Africa Twin remains nicely in line. By default, the suspension is a little too emphatically adjusted for comfort, but if you have found the right spring adjustment, Honda’s latest neutral and smooth steering wheel.

Conclusion

With the NT1100, Honda has hit the bull’s eye with one goal: to offer a correctly priced, comfortable travel motorcycle for solo and duo. Half the price of the Gold Wing, the NT1100 is a full-fledged travel bike in a segment where it has little competition to fear; because a machine that combines slightly longer suspension travel with a lot of travel comfort, like the NT1100, is difficult to find.

Pros and cons

+ Excellent wind protection

+ Complete standard equipment

+ Comfortable comfort saddle

– Few intuitive electronics

– Suspension set too comfortable as standard

– Not the fastest steering of the bunch

Technical data

Honda NT1100

Engine: 1.084cc, 4 cl./cyl., liquid crazy. parallel twin

Bore x Stroke: 92 x 81.5 mm

Compression Ratio: 10.1:1

max. power: 102 hp @ 7,500 rpm

max. torque: 104 Nm @ 6,250 rpm

Weight: 238 kg (roadworthy) (DCT: 248 kg)

Seat height: 820 mm

Tank capacity: 20.4 l.

Price Belgium: € 13,999 (DCT: € 15,199)

Price Netherlands: €16,399 (DCT: €17,599)

Text Laurent Cortvrindt • Photography Honda