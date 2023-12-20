Climate experts predicted that the winter 2023 in the United States It would be colder than normal, so many were hoping to experience a White Christmas. However, as the days passed, the possibilities decreased. But the lovers of the cold and snowy landscapes, They do have options to go to where the temperatures are freezing.

The United States has different destinations where winter sports are very popular, and every year thousands of people come together to practice activities such as skiing. But beyond that, there is areas with very low temperatures and different experiences. We anticipate that most of them are in Alaska, but each one has its own charm.

This is the list:

Located on the Seward Peninsula next to the Bering Sea, this is an off-the-beaten-path gem in Alaska, most often only accessible by air. The place offers impressive landscapes, a rich Inupiaq culture that dates back thousands of years and even a sled dog race. In addition, it is a great option to admire the northern lights from November to March. During spring it reaches temperatures of -2 degrees Celsius, but in winter it reaches -18.

This icy place is visited by adventure lovers looking to do activities such as hunting or fishing. The only way to get there is by plane, but The site offers an authentic Alaskan atmosphere with a rustic and cozy touch. It is a small town where there are cafes, bars, hotels, hostels, churches and museums. It is almost entirely surrounded by the river and allows you to come into contact with nature, so it is quite likely to find moose and even bears, although you have to be careful with them. The average temperature in winter is -19 degrees Celsius.

It is home to one of the largest populations of Alaska Native peoples. This is the optimal place to watch the midnight sun cross the horizon. Starting in early June, the sun does not set for about six weeks. It records temperatures up to -20 degrees Celsius.

Offers an artistic atmosphere and a history of mountaineering, so climbers gather to reach the top of the highest peak in North America. The place is surrounded by wooden mackerels, an Imagine Street bar with two blocks of historic buildings, shops, art galleries, restaurants and a brewery with average temperatures of minus -20 degrees Celsius.

It is home to the US Army's ballistic missile launch site and one of the coldest places in the country. Its temperature reaches -21 degrees Celsius.

This place has one of the most popular sport fishing rivers in Alaska where you can catch rainbow trout, arctic grayling, king salmon, sockeye salmon, whitefish, among other species. Temperatures of up to -22 degrees Celsius can be reached.

In this place you can admire the northern lights, enjoy hot springs and kilometers of snowy tundra for various outdoor activities such as taking a snowmobile ride, skiing or taking a dog sled tour. It also has museums and rich gastronomy. Temperatures of up to -28 degrees can be recorded.

The only coldest place in the United States that is not in Alaska

Those who do not wish to go to Alaska will find the Mount Washington, New Hampshire a great option to enjoy the snowy landscapes and winter weather.

From the top of this place, on a clear day, it is possible to see five states: New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York and even Canada. It has a museum of human and natural history. The lowest temperature recorded was about -43 degrees Celsius.