Of all the Star Wars series that have come to Disney+, one of the most acclaimed has been Andor. While many thought there was no room for more seasons, especially considering how close we are to the moment in which it takes place RogueOnein August of this year it was confirmed that the character of Diego Luna was ready to return at some point in 2024. However, it was recently announced that this will no longer be the case, since the second season of Andor has been delayed indefinitely.

Recently, Disney announced its release schedule for 2024, where we find Star Wars productions such as the third season of The Bad Batch. However, here there is no trace of the second season of Andor. This means that this series has been delayed until beyond next year, and you don't know exactly when it will premiere.

Although there is no explanation for this at the moment, It is very likely that the Hollywood actors and writers strike played a major role in making this decision. Although reports revealed that the production of the second season of Andor was almost finished prior to this move, it seems like there was still a long way to go.

Although the possibility that Disney changes its mind and the second season of Andor be part of your release calendar for next year, nothing is certain. At the moment, the only Star Wars productions confirmed for 2024 are: The Acolyte, Skeleton Crewthe third season of The Bad Batchand the second season of Tales of the Jedi, which still do not have a specific release date.

We remind you that the second season of Andor has been delayed, and will likely be available on Disney+ sometime in 2025. In related topics, the first details of the new Star Wars movie emerge. Likewise, Taika Waititi talks about his Star Wars movie.

Andor It's a great series, and while it doesn't capture the magic of the Jedi and the great universe created by George Lucas, it does do a great job of giving us a look at the politics and social aspect of this universe when the Empire was the ruler, something that has been explored in the past, but had never been the focus of mainstream stories.

