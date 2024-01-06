The story of Cougars It is full of important moments and elements. Goalkeepers like Jorge Campos, central defenders like Darío Verón or attackers like Hugo Sánchez, have made this club one of the big four of Mexican soccer.
In this article we list the 10 best midfielders who have played for the UNAM Pumas.
In the seventies, when Pumas began to write its name in golden letters in Mexican football, its midfield was occupied by Leonardo Cuellar. A player characterized by his great determination and eternal dedication in defense of the university cause.
The Chilean footballer played as an offensive midfielder. He only spent two seasons with the UNAM Pumas team, but that time was enough for him to show his tremendous quality and exquisite technique. He was the league champion with the university team in the 90-91 season.
Undisputed starter for nine consecutive years in the Pumas lineup. His exquisitely crafted goal in the final against Monarcas Morelia in 2011 allowed the Pumas to win what is until now their last league title.
He debuted with Tampico Madero and played for several Mexican soccer teams, including Tigres and América. However, it was with the UNAM Pumas where he managed to shine, being part of the first two-time champion team in the history of short tournaments.
The current technical director of the Mexican Soccer Team, touched the sky with his hands defending the cause of the UNAM Pumas. His enigmatic celebration, showing the shirt with the legend: made in CU, is still fondly remembered by the fans. Two-time champion with the university students in 2004.
Juan José Muñante, known in his native Peru as the 'Jet'; Renamed in Mexico as the 'Cobra' Muñante, he was a key player in the 1970s, achieving a league title with the university team and collaborating in the first steps of a great player in Mexican soccer.
He was born football-wise speaking in the UNAM Pumas, and he remained there for more than thirteen years. During which time the university students won a league title and a CONCACAF trophy.
Manuel Negrete emerged from the Pumas youth team and played eleven years with the Auriazul squad, winning a league title and three CONCACAF titles.
Although in recent years we have linked Ricardo: the 'Tuca' Ferretti more with the Tigres team than with any other club, the truth is that, as a player, his story was written with the Pumas, where he won two leagues, with CONCACAF and an Inter-American Cup. He also made the Olympic turn as technical director of the university squad.
His achievements place him as the best midfielder in the history of the UNAM Pumas. He defended the university squad's jersey for eleven years (two different stages), winning four league titles and a champion of champions.
#midfielders #Pumas #history
Leave a Reply