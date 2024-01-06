Democrat is running for re-election in November and criticizes the attitude of the Republican who did not accept the results of the polls in 2020

US President Joe Biden published a video on his profile on the invaded the US Congress. The attack on the Capitol completed 3 years.

“People in that crowd said it was the most beautiful day they had ever experienced. There was love in that crowd. There was love and unity”says Trump in an excerpt from the video published by Biden about January 6th.

10 months before the US presidential elections, Biden has criticized Trump several times on social media. In another video published on your profile on X (former Twitter), the Democrat, who is seeking re-election, says that the Republican uses the methods of Nazi Germany.

“He calls those who oppose him 'worms.' He says that America's blood is being poisoned, repeating exactly the same language used in Nazi Germany. He proudly posts on social media the words that best describe his 2024 campaign: “revenge”, “power”, “dictatorship”. There is no confusion about who Trump is and what he intends to do.”Biden's video says.

In another post on your profile on X (formerly Twitter), Biden said that Trump lost:

the popular vote in the 2020 elections by 7 million;

60 court cases;

in states controlled by the Republican Party;

before judges he appointed;

at the Supreme Court;

recount after recount, in each state.

O Power360 checked the points that Biden listed:

Trump really it lost the 2020 elections by 7 million popular votes;

Representative Liz Cheney he said in February there were more than 60 court cases in which judges, including some appointed by Trump, analyzed evidence and said there was no fraud in the 2020 election;

of the 22 states controlled by the Republican Party, Trump lost 2 in the 2020 elections: New Hampshire and Georgia;

the Colorado Supreme Court made Trump ineligible in the State in 2024. The Maine Supreme Court ruled that the former president's name cannot appear on ballots for the Republican Party primaries in the State;

Trump didn't win in States that requested a recount of votes.

This Friday (January 5, 2024), Biden said that Donald Trump is willing to “to sacrifice” democracy to rise to power. The speech was during a statement that marks the beginning of his campaign for re-election to the White House.

“Donald Trump’s campaign is about him, not the United States. […] Donald Trump's campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future. He is willing to sacrifice our democracy to put himself in power.”said Joe Biden.