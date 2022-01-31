The winter market is a unique opportunity for teams to strengthen their squads for the second part of the season. Since January 1 (in LaLiga it began on the 3rd) the big clubs are pulling their strings to be able to make the star signing of the winter market. The bargains exist, since there are players who are not satisfied and want to take a turn in their career. Others who are discarded by their clubs. Until January 31 everything is up in the air.

The top 10 winter market bargains are: Lingard, Aubameyang, Dembélé, Dele Alli, Ndombele, Martial, Wijnaldum, Lo Celso, Van de Beek and Arthur. All of them are footballers who do not fit into the plans of their coaches and their respective clubs seek to give them an immediate exit.

The Dembélé case is the most striking. The Frenchman has gone from being an indispensable piece for Xavi since he came to the bench, to creating a schism at Barça. The player’s environment has already stated that he will not accept the offer offered by the Camp Nou offices. The contract ends in the summer and its market value is around 30 million euros. His exit is sung.

Something similar is what has happened with Aubameyang at Arsenal. The player is separated for non-sporting reasons and they have even taken away his captaincy. The front gunner He has a contract in force until 2023 but has refused to renew. Its market value is around 13 million euros.

In case of Wijnaldum at PSG he is being quite striking. The Dutchman arrived at PSG last summer as one of the star signings along with names such as Messi, Ramos or Achraf. But nevertheless, the midfielder has not fit in and is not in Pochettino’s plans. He left Liverpool and his dream of Paris is cut short. He has a contract until 2024 and his transfer would be around 24 million euros.



The rest of the cases are more obvious. The players are not having the leading role that they would like. Van de Beek (United, €25m) remains untapped at Old Trafford. He is not the only one of the red devils in this situation: Martial United, €32M) which is one step away from closing its loan to Sevilla and Lingard (United, €20M), with the future in the air.

In Tottenham there are cases of Dele There (€25M). Lo Celso (€22M) and Ndombele (€38M). None of them count for Conte. The latter, the French midfielder, is in the orbit of PSG. It seems that it will become official in the next few hours.



The same thing happens to Arthur (Juventus, €25M) in the old lady. So much so that the Brazilian would have already reached a personal agreement with Arsenal, but Juve’s delicate financial situation is stopping this operation.

