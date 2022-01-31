State authorities say that 9 others were injured by the rain and 4 people are missing, while nearly 500 families have been displaced across the state.

The governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, inspected the flooded areas on a plane, and said he had approved $2.79 million in emergency aid for the disaster-stricken areas.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Regional Development, the federal government said it was monitoring the situation.

Heavy rains since December have caused floods that have killed people in northeastern Brazil, threatened to delay harvests in the Midwest and forced a brief halt to mining operations in Minas Gerais state.