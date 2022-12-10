Morocco gave the great bell of the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The African squad gave a match full of honor and sacrifice and managed to eliminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. With a solitary goal from Youssef En-Nesyri, the squad led by Walid Regragui hit the table and qualified for the semifinals and became the first team from his confederation to reach this stage. Wherever you look at it, today’s result is a historic one.
This was the performance of the Moroccan players in this truly heroic feat in the 2022 World Cup.
Bonus (9): The Sevilla goalkeeper, without a doubt, has been one of the best in the entire cup. This day against Portugal he was very attentive and correctly resolved the arrivals against. His saves were key to the historic victory.
Achraf Hakimi (6): The PSG side had a lot of work and was highly demanded throughout the duel. He added a few times up front, but was more focused on defense.
Jawad El-Jamiq (9): The center back was one of the vital pieces for the feat over Portugal. El Yamiq did everything right this afternoon, forming a truly impenetrable wall for opposing attackers.
Roman Saiss (7): He was seen with more difficulties than his teammate from the central defense and had to come off as a substitute at minute 57 due to an injury.
Yahia Attiyat Allah (9): The left back was very attentive both in defense and in attack. He was the author of the goal assist with which Morocco beat Portugal.
Azzedine Ounahi (9): He gave him balance and good ball handling in the middle of the field. He was practically perfect on every ball he touched. Ounahi, 22, has earned the respect of locals and strangers. Today he was one of the best on the pitch.
Sofyan Amrabat (8): The Fiorentina player was excellent this afternoon. It is a great containment that provides security and solidity to his teammates in midfield. He recovered and also started one or the other against.
Selim Amallah (7): Slightly more discreet than Ounahi, Amallah does an important job in Wobbler’s playstyle. He associates very well in short, he has great vision and when it comes to recovering he gives up his life.
Hakim Ziyech (7): It would be very reductionist to say that Morocco wins because it defends itself very well. In addition to this, the team unfolds very well and when it comes to attacking they have a lot of idea. He put in a massive effort this afternoon. Ziyech was sharp on the counterattack and also on the recovery.
Youssef En-Nesyri (9): The Moroccan striker made history this Saturday scoring a goal that will be remembered for years and years. To score, he soared in an extraordinary way inside the box, hung in the air and headed past Diogo Costa. En-Nesyri was the great hero of this story.
Sofiane Boufal (7): The winger lived a great duel for the band with Dalot. Boufal showed his great dribbling and unchecking ability. He has been one of the surprises of the World Cup.
Changes
Achraf Dari (7): Entered at minute 57 to replace the injured Saiss. He had a solid performance and didn’t clash with his teammates.
Badr Benoun (7): He entered 65 and replaced En-Nesyri. He helped strengthen the defense and keep the result.
Zakaria Abouhlal (-): He didn’t have time to show himself.
Yahya Jabrane (7): He gave Morocco a breather at the most complex moment of the match against Portugal.
Walid Cheddira (6): Came in as a substitute at 65 after substituting Amallah. He was sent off for a double yellow at minute 90 + 3.
