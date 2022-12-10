Sunday, December 11, 2022
Accidents | An explosion on the island of Jersey, at least three dead and more than ten missing

December 10, 2022
in World Europe
The fire that started from the explosion of the apartment building has been extinguished, but the rescue work at the scene continues, the local police say.

At least three people have died and around 12 people are missing following the explosion on the island of Jersey, according to the news agency Reuters and the British Broadcasting Corporation, among others BBC. At least two people are hospitalized.

According to the BBC, the explosion took place in an apartment building in the island’s capital, Saint Helier, shortly before four in the morning local time.

Local police commissioner Robin Smith says, according to the BBC, that fire officials had visited the scene the previous evening after the fire department had received reports of the smell of gas.

“I don’t know the exact number of destroyed apartment buildings, but a three-story building has completely collapsed,” says Smith.

The island’s residents have been asked to go to the emergency room only if it is absolutely necessary.

Jersey, located off the coast of France, is an independent crown state under the United Kingdom.

