Alessandro Altobelli enters the Football Federation Hall of Fame and it is not just a tribute to a hero of the Mundial ’82, but recognition to one of the best Italian centre-forwards. If he played today, he who has never won the top scorer because there was always a Bettega, a Pablito Rossi, a Pruzzo or a Platini to put their nose in front, would score goals in bursts. Without exaggeration: like (or maybe more than) Haaland.