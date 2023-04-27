Ukrainian journalist Bogdan Bitik — 46, married with a 22-year-old son — died Wednesday after a Russian attack in Kherson, on Ukraine’s southern front. Bitik worked as an assistant and interpreter for the special envoy of the Italian newspaper The Republic, Corrado Zunino, who was wounded with a bullet in the shoulder. Zunino has assured that they were attacked by Russian snipers.

Bitik and Zunino were on the western bank of the Dnieper River as it passed through the city of Kherson. The positions of the two armies are separated in this sector of the front by the river, which measures one kilometer wide as it passes through the city of Kherson, the provincial capital liberated by Ukrainian troops in November 2022. The journalists were at the western end of the Antonivki bridge, an impassable infrastructure due to the explosions it has suffered. On the bridge, between one shore and the other, there are 900 meters of distance. La RepubblicaBased on the testimony of his reporter, he assures that it was the sniper shots that killed Bitik and injured Zunino. A member of the Ukrainian special forces confirms to EL PAÍS that an elite sniper can perform this shot if the target remains fixed for long enough.

More information

The Italian newspaper states that Bitik and Zunino passed three Ukrainian military checkpoints before reaching the end of the bridge, without any military indicating that they could not access the place. The Center for Strategic Communication, an agency of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, assured this Thursday that the army did warn them that they could not advance, but they ignored it. Since this year, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have established restriction zones, those immediately in front, where journalists are not allowed to enter for security reasons.

Once at the western end of the bridge, the Italian saw how Bitik fell next to him almost at the same time that he was injured: “I felt a blow, a sting in my back and I saw Bogdan fall to the ground one meter from my. Few seconds. He has died before my eyes. A terrible suffering. Bogdan was a great friend and a valued journalist, ”he recounted.

Bitik was a professor of kite surfing in Indonesia before the war. And his dream was to teach it again, according to what the journalist Corrado Zunino told his newspaper, the republic.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has added in a statement that it is not clear that Bitik was wearing the bulletproof vest and helmet. La Repubblica has published an image of Zunino’s vest with a bullet impact. In the points closest to the front, also in Kherson, Ukrainian officers have demanded on more than one occasion from an EL PAÍS journalist that they remove the press identification on their vests. The reason is that the Russians consider that the reporters are also military targets and that the presence of information professionals indicates that they are accompanied by relevant representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Bogdan Bitik is the first journalist to die in 2023 in the war in Ukraine. According to the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) count, Bitik is the ninth information professional killed during the conflict, which began in February 2022, all by actions of the Russian army. In addition, according to RSF, there are five missing communicators and nine taken prisoner. The vast majority of the victims are Ukrainians.

The Kherson front has been at a standstill since last fall, with a much lower level of military confrontation than the war front in the eastern Donetsk province. Russia periodically bombards the city of Kherson and Ukraine has intensified in recent weeks surprise landings on the other side of the Dnieper to test the strength of Russian defenses.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.