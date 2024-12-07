In this game, the world champion chooses the London system for the second time in this competition, which brought him a brilliant victory in his match against Nepomniachtschi. However, this time he plays the game calmly and makes it clear that he is not prepared to take the slightest risk. With careful play, Gukesh can easily neutralize the minimal white pressure, but also generate no winning chances. The result is a draw that is somewhat disappointing for all viewers and relatively lacking in content. The challenger can generally be satisfied with this, as White has a higher chance of winning in top chess and it is usually the challenger’s job to pose problems for the opponent and fight for victory. We can be curious to see how Gukesh will use the white pieces in the following game on Sunday to put the world champion under pressure.