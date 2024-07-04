Season 3 of the anime That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is still airing thanks to studio 8-bit, which continues with the adaptation of the original light novel by Fuse and Mitz Vah. So we tell you when its 14th chapter will be released, which shows more of the development of the Great Forest of Jura.

The fourteenth chapter of Season 3 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime It comes out this week and we tell you when, at what time and where you can watch it, so you don’t miss out on how things are going with the Jura Tempest Federation.

The plans of Rimuru Tempest, the protagonist of the story, continue in this episode. He continues to search for a way to make the Jura Tempest Federation, and especially its capital city, attractive.

That is why he has devised the construction of a large dungeon to attract the attention of adventurers. But that is only one of his plans, as he is also planning the construction of a coliseum to entertain tourists.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3: When is episode 14 coming out?

Via the official Twitter account of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The announcement has arrived that the fourteenth episode of Season 3 of the anime will be released on Friday, July 5, 2024 on Japanese TV networks and streaming platforms.

Despite the time difference, it will be released that same day in Latin America and other regions. The episodes of this anime are broadcast weekly and it seems that this installment will have between 24 and 25, similar to past seasons. The next episode is titled ‘Labyrinth and Storm Dragon’and it still doesn’t have a name in Latin Spanish

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Season 3 Episode 14: What time does it premiere?

Usually the anime localized and distributed by Crunchyroll come out more or less at the same time as in Japan with a few hours difference. Regarding Season 3 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime It will be at 9:30 am Central Mexico time.

The timetables for other countries with the appropriate adjustment are as follows:

El Salvador: 9:30 am

Costa Rica: 9:30 am

Nicaragua: 9:30 am

Honduras: 9:30 am

Guatemala: 9:30 am

Peru: 10:30 am

Ecuador: 10:30 am

Colombia: 10:30 am

Panama: 10:30 am

Venezuela: 10:30 am

Dominican Republic: 11:30 am

Puerto Rico: 11:30 am

Venezuela: 11:30 am

Paraguay: 11:30 am

Bolivia: 11:30 am

Cuba: 11:30 am

To learn more about what Season 7 of the anime has to offer, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime It is best to visit your website through this link.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3: Where to Watch Episode 14

Season 3 of the anime That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime can be enjoyed on Crunchyroll, the company that has the respective rights for Latin America and other regions. It is one of the exclusives that this video-on-demand platform has and is coming from spring 2024.

What is That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime about?

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is the story of Satoru Mikami, an office worker who is murdered in Tokyo, Japan and reincarnated in a world of magic and fantasy. Only he does not do it as a human but as a slime.

Instead of becoming discouraged, he decides to continue onward and little by little he acquires magical powers by devouring the creatures that confront him. Thus he grows in strength and power, and one day he leaves the cave where he was reborn.

He carries within him the power of a dragon he once befriended, and upon saving a village inhabited by goblins he decides that the best thing he can do is ‘civilize’ the Great Forest of Jura.

This is how he gradually builds a nation, faces the most diverse enemies and makes friends with those who are considered monsters. His greatest wish is for everyone to be happy and for everyone to find their place under the sun.

But Rimuru’s dream does not convince everyone. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a SlimeThere are those who view a nation of monsters as a danger and will seek to rid it and its people by any means possible.

Apart from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.