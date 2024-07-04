A post-operative period ends very badly for the model. Unfortunately, on Tuesday evening, her heart stopped beating and theinfluencers The 33-year-old has been showered with messages full of bitterness and sadness on social media. The news was made public only today, after two days, causing great pain to all her followers.

The 33-year-old mother of two has flooded her social media profiles with hundreds of messages of condolences. It is not yet clear what exactly happened, but it is certainly a reaction to acosmetic surgery. It seems, in fact, that the celebrity had some complications after cosmetic surgery.

To improve her appearance, the influencer Alina Ferreira had decided to undergo a butt lift on June 23. Everything was going well, with preparation and surgery going smoothly. On June 26, the woman felt severe abdominal pain and fainted. For this reason, the influencer was immediately hospitalized, only for the situation to quickly worsen, leading her to a coma and two cardiac arrests between Friday and Sunday.

Alina Ferreira’s death, after all these complications, seems to have been caused by a particular component. The Brazilian model and influencer would have suffered the reaction to the polymethyl methacrylate. This glass-like material is the same one used in the first contact lenses in 1939 and is now used in cars, bathtubs and large windows. It would have been injected to achieve the aesthetic result that had been planned and expected.

The English newspaper, the Daily Mail, reports that “Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency suggests that polymethylmethacrylate, an injectable gel, should only be used to treat serious diseases such as polio, especially when they cause body deformities”. The clinic the influencer went to was closed by the civil police of Goiá. The first official statements from the clinic they claim “to have only used a biostimulator”. Indeed, they hypothesize that the infection could have been caused by the “sheets in the influencer’s house”.