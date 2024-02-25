MY VIEW AND MEYou can often return a bed after months if you are not happy with it. It's a shame that it doesn't work that way with cars, Agnes (67) knows all too well. She hoped to have bought a future-proof top box with the money she inherited, but after a week she was already fed up with the antics of her Opel. After a search she ends up at a BMW convertible. “I still think: wow, this is just my car.”