DThe situation for the Left is dramatic, the parliamentary group in the Bundestag has shrunk to a group, and the five percent threshold is far away in the polls. But the party simply carries on as before. She argues about the future course, even without Sahra Wagenknecht. So you can't accuse the left of being unfaithful to itself.

While the once most famous leftist continues to enjoy the public eye as leader of her own party, not to mention the popularity in the polls, the remaining 28 leftist MPs in the Bundestag were currently looking for leadership for their group. Because, as was the case recently with the parliamentary group, it was not possible to clarify the successor to Dietmar Bartsch and Amira Mohamed Ali, who had left with Wagenknecht, in advance and amicably, there were fight votes: With the narrowest possible result of just one vote each, two sat outside Members of the Left bubble who have so far been little known include: Sören Pellmann and Heidi Reichinnek.

If you didn't know the Left well, you might think that at least a decision had been made, let's move on, and the new chairmen were immediately conciliatory and said what they say: build bridges! It's just that the successful candidates represent a completely different left than the unsuccessful ones. While the two winning candidates are more likely to be assigned to the Realos in the party – especially with an East German influence – the other two belong to the movement left. These are two very different views on what the left should look like and who should vote for it.

The dispute has been simmering for a long time

The movement left dreams of a colorful and young left that leads the way in climate protection and welcomes refugees with open arms. This is in line with the line of the party leadership, which believes that it has discovered a gap in the market – at the expense of the Greens. Wagenknecht already criticized this left-wing movement. But others in the party also have problems with this course. Especially in the East, they are asking how they want to survive in the state elections in late summer. This dispute has been simmering for a long time.

Here too, the left remains true to itself. The party leadership and the members of the Bundestag want to go in very different directions. And it is not yet clear how the two camps will find each other.