The generous donation is intended to exempt medical students at a college in New York from paying tuition fees in the future. This is the largest sum of its kind in the history of the United States.

NAfter a former professor donated a billion dollars (around 920 million euros) to her New York university, medical studies there will in future be free for all students. The donation from 93-year-old Ruth Gottesman, who used to look after literacy programs at the university and is the widow of an investment banker, is one of the largest to an educational institution in the history of the United States, Albert said Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York.

Previously, the university had charged around $60,000 per year in tuition fees. As with many other US educational institutions, this meant that many young people either could not afford to study there in the first place or graduated with high levels of debt.