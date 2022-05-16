Respond with everything! Tamara Gomez She is a recognized singer in the Peruvian cumbia genre. However, after her departure from the most popular musical groups in the country such as Corazón Serrano and Puro Sentimiento, she chose to focus on her career as a soloist and try new musical genres.

Apparently, things are not going so easy for him and, for this reason, the last times he has been seen on television is to promote the sale of his clothes in his closet, he comes out in the same style as many other figures of the Peruvian show business. .

What happened in Thamara Gómez’s last live broadcast?

The Instarándula entertainment platform, hosted by the communicator Samuel Suarezshared an excerpt from the live broadcast of the singer Thamara Gómez’s closet, where it can be seen that a user claims him for, according to the driver, the poor condition of the clothes.

However, something that is also striking is that, instead of trying to smooth over the situation and converse with said client internally, the former member of Puro Sentimiento begins to make fun of the person in question together with her assistant, dodging a series of words They don’t leave her standing very well. Among everything she said, you can hear the lady qualifying as “being without a husband” to bother her.

Thamara Gómez jokes with a clown at a children’s party

The singer Thamara Gómez uploaded some states to her Instagram on April 29 where she shows how she celebrated the birthday of a minor cousin with her family, but there was a joke that was very funny.

In the images, it can be seen that the artist removed the nose of the clown who was animating the event and gracefully wrote in the legend of the stories: “ I look like a girl, I see everything as a joke, especially when I meet my cousins ”.

Thamara Gómez retracts with a client

Did he make mea culpa? The singer Thamara Gómez seems to be sorry for her haughty attitude and she decided to speak out on her social networks about the insults that she launched at one of her clients, who claimed her for supposedly selling bad clothes condition.