After the opening round at the Italian Baja in Pordenone, the competing cars of the 23rd Suzuki Challenge return to challenge each other along the dirt path of the province of Urbino, which is the backdrop to the Baja Adriatico.

Second appointment for the Italian Cross Country and SSV Championship which involved eighteen crews, of which ten on Suzuki, in the weekend between 13 and 15 May.

The victory in the second stage of the single-brand store went to Alfio Bordonaro with Roberto Briani at the notes (59’39.4), on Suzuki New Grand Vitara of Group T2. The driver from Catania thus recovers a seasonal start marked by a heavy retirement from the opening round in Pordenone.

A significant result not only for the trophy promoted by the Japanese house, but also for the Italian series itself which sees him in first place in the overall classification of the Baja Adriatico, thus becoming the author of an almost unexpected victory along the dirt curves of the Marche region.

Behind him is the duo Luchini-Bosco (+ 25.4 “), second overall in Urbino and holder of the Suzuki Challenge title last season and currently at the top of the trophy rankings thanks to the exceptional race held at the Spring Baja last March. With this result the Tuscan also passes to the command of the absolute classification of the tricolor series.

Alfio Bordonaro, Roberto Briani, Suzuki New Gran Vitara Photo by: ACI Sport

T1 without winners

A Sunday to forget for the T1 Group cars, which left the podium of the Baja Rally Adriatico empty due to the numerous withdrawals that followed during the race. Disappointing day in particular for Emilio Ferroni and Daniele Fiorini on Vitara V6 who, up to “Montalto Tarugo 2” occupied the top of the standings.

The man from Modena was forced to forfeit due to trouble with the gearbox while he was running for the overall victory. Happy ending that does not even come for Claudio Petrucci, with Stefano Fabiano, who retired due to a problem with the brakes of his Suzuki Gran Vitara.

Race to be closed immediately also for the Lelli-Menetti duo (Group T2), forced to raise the white flag in the “Montalto Tarugo 1”, third special stage.

On the other hand, Lorenzo Codecà, driven by Mauro Toffoli, performed well with the fifth overall result (1: 05’02.6) recorded at the wheel of the Suzuki Jimny among the T2 category cars.

Although he is driving a road and experimental car, to which modifications have naturally been made suitable for this type of context, the Brianza has had the opportunity to carve out his space. He is positioned behind the Gran Vitara of the Cantarello-Lezi duo, absolute protagonists of the “San Fiorano 3” with 7’32.2, best time of the seventh special stage.

Lorenzo Codecà, Mauro Toffoli, Suzuki Jimny Photo by: ACI Sport

Allegranzi the best in the “TH”

Three crews from the TH Group, in which Claudio Allegranzi and Sandra Castellani stand out at the wheel of the Gran Vitara with a final time of 1: 06’05.7, leaving behind the duo Morra-Abbondi (Suzuki Samurai) and Giovanni and Francesco Farina on Vitara V6.

Next round in Greece

The next round of the 23rd Suzuki Challenge, and therefore of the Italian Cross Country and SSV Championship, will take place in Argos Orestiko in Greece on May 26, a race valid for the FIA ​​European Cup. It will be precisely on Hellenic land that we will see the specialists of the off-road vehicles aboard Suzuki cars on the occasion of the third of the seven events scheduled for this 2022.

23rd CALENDAR SUZUKI CHALLENGE

Italian Baja di Primavera (11-13 March); Baja Rally Adriatico (13-15 May); Greek Baja (May 26-28); Italian Baja 1st stage (7-10 July); Italian Baja 2nd stage (7-10 July); Baja Vermentino Terre di Gallura (17-18 September); Baja Valtiberina Crete Senesi (13-15 October).

23rd SUZUKI CHALLENGE RANKING AFTER ROUND 1

Luchini 54pt; Cantarello 38pt; Bordonaro 29pt; Codecà 25pt; Ferroni – Morra 17pt; 15pt flour; Petrucci 12pt; Allegranzi 8pt; Lelli 5pt.