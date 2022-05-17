Home page World

Young woman dies in an accident at the waterfall: rescue workers at the scene of the accident. © Police Koh Samui

A tourist from Vienna died in a tragic accident on the holiday island of Koh Samui. The 23-year-old fell to her death at a waterfall in front of her boyfriend.

Koh Samui – Terrible misfortune in the holiday paradise. The 23-year-old just wanted to snap a photo of the famous “Na Mueng” waterfalls on Koh Samui. The young woman slipped on the slippery rocks and fell down in front of her boyfriend.

Thailand: Fatal accident on Koh Samui due to photo at “Na Mueng” waterfalls

The accident happened around 2 p.m. local time on Saturday. The couple had set out from their accommodation to visit the remaining “Na Mueng” waterfalls. According to the police, the two had moved away from the designated path. The 23-year-old lost her footing at a steep point, slipped and then fell down. She also injured her head. Her friend climbed down to her to give first aid – but without success. The woman died at the scene of the accident. The rescue service, alerted by witnesses, could only save the woman dead at the waterfall. According to the police, the young woman is a Romanian who has lived in Austria for a long time.

