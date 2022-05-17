Mexico. Mexican singer-songwriter Kevin Kaarl, who turned 22 last Sunday, He has a twin brother who, like him, loves music. They are both like two drops of water.

Through Instagram Kevin shares some images in which he appears with his brother whose name is Bryan Kaarl, and both were born on May 15, 2001 in Meoqui, Chihuahua, Mexico.

As Kevin has commented in several interviews, he and his brother Bryan are very close, since they were both boys they felt trapped and attracted to music and have grown up sharing their love for it, and Bryan also loves to sing.

Twins Kevin and Bryan Kaarl. instagram photo

In some of Kevin’s presentations Bryan has been present, he has even sung in a duet with him, and although the latter has not been launched professionally as a singer, contemplate doing it very soon.

Kevin Kaarl is a singer-songwriter who is attracting attention in music, mainly among young people his age with songs like Vámonos a Marte, Amor viejo and Si supieras, most of his inspiration.

We also recommend you read:

Kevin is a very nice guy, talented above all and in Chihuahua, his home state, he is a true idol, but in many parts of the Mexican Republic he is already known and has traveled to give concerts.